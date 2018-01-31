Nashville Mayor, Megan Barry, Had Extramarital Affair - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Nashville Mayor, Megan Barry, Had Extramarital Affair

Posted: Updated:

The Mayor of Nashville, Megan Barry, announced Wednesday that she had an extramarital affair with her head of security, Sergeant Robert Forrest.

Barry says the affair lasted for two years and in statement, she wrote that she accepts full responsibility for the pain she has caused his family and her own.

Forrest just retired from his post on Tuesday. 

She told CBS affiliate, News Channel 5 in Nashville, "I'm very embarrassed, and I'm deeply ashamed, and I'm very sorry. The affair was between two middle-aged consenting adults, and it was a mistake to do this. And I am deeply sorry."

Barry has been Nashville's mayor since 2015.

