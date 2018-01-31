Edmonson County Homeowner Holds Burglar at Gunpoint

An Edmonson County homeowner held a burglar at gunpoint until police arrived.

WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell talked with Edmonson County Sheriff, Shane Doyle on Wednesday about the incident.

Doyle says the incident happened around 4pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The homeowner, Gary Miller, was just checking in on a house he owns, but doesn't currently live in when he saw a stranger in his driveway loading up Millers personal belongings. Miller called 911 and then the burglar took off.

Miller went into the home and called the police again saying he had the suspect, Robert Hunt, and was holding him at gunpoint until police arrived. Police arrived and arrested Hunt. Hunt was taken to Hart County Jail. Doyle says Miller is a valid gun permit holder.

Doyle says this is not the first time a homeowner has held a burglar at gunpoint until police arrived.

Doyle says he is proud of homeowners using good judgment and encourages everyone to be a responsible gun owner.