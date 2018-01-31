Fayette County Man Arrested for Child Exploitation

On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police arrested, 26-year-old, Paul J. Fontana with child exploitation offenses.

Fontana was arrested on charges related to to possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor and distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Fontana was arrested after an undercover KSP investigation.

The investigation began after discovering Fontana was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Police searched Fontana's residence in Lexington and seized equipment used to facilitate the crime. The equipment has been taken to a lab for examination.

Fontana is currently charged with 25 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, 1st offense. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

Fontana was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.