Developing: Train Carrying Republicans Hits Trash Truck, Four KY Rep. On Board

A train carrying republicans to a retreat hits a trash truck Wednesday morning.

Heading to their annual Issues Conference in West Virginia - the train departed from Washington D.C. around 8:30 a.m. and hit the truck about three hours later in Virginia.

White house officials says at this time (1:00 pm CT), none of the lawmakers have sustained major injuries, but Minnesota's Rep. Jason Lewis has been transported to a nearby hospital.

One person has also died as a result of the accident, although their identity has not yet been released.

Rep. Roger Marshall's office says the Kansas congressman and doctor helped individuals who needed medical attention, including performing CPR.

This, among other representatives who reportedly rushed to help those injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted out shortly following the crash that they are, "launching a Go-Team to the scene of the Amtrak accident in VA. More information will be released as it becomes available."

Rep. Hal Rogers, Rep. Thomas Massie, Rep. James Comer, and Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky were all aboard the train.