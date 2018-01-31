Two Found in Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Drugs Inside - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Two Found in Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Drugs Inside

In Bee Spring, two are found in possession of a stolen vehicle and inside, deputies find drugs, scales, and paraphernalia.

The Edmonson County Sheriffs Office says they found a stolen 2006 Infiniti behind the residence where Michael Snyder, 20, and Crystal Garcia, 20, were found.

Inside, they discovered multiple bags of suspected meth and synthetic marijuana, plus scales and drug paraphernalia.

Both are in the Hart County Jail on multiple charges and were served arrest warrants for a previous bout of shoplifting.

