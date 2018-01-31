President Trump Delivers 3rd Longest Address in History - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

President Trump Delivers 3rd Longest Address in History

Posted: Updated:

This was the third longest address in history.  The president spent the first half of his speech talking about the economy.

President Trump outlined his economic successes in his first State of the Union address.

The president set an ambitious agenda for his second year in office starting with a $1.5 trillion investment to rebuild the nation's infrastructure.

He also called on democrats to work with republicans to act on the immigration plan the president laid out.

The president called for an end to chain migration.

Democrats also sent a silent message wearing all black in support of the "Me Too" movement.

The president sending a strong message for the second year of his term.

To the surprise of many, the president also says he wants to keep Guantanamo Bay open in order to detain the worst of the worst and fight terrorism.

