Bowling Green High School On High Alert

Bowling Green High School was on high alert Tuesday after multiple threats were received Monday night.

Superintendent Gary Fields sent out a notification to parents alerting them of the threats made over social media and also mentioned there would be an increased police presence at the school on Tuesday.

Many parents chose to not send their children to school today, but Fields who also has a child that attends the school told us there was not a valid threat.

Fields says the extra police presence was just precautionary and everything will be back to normal for the rest of the week.