Early Monday morning, Jane's Pharmacy in Munfordville was burglarized. The suspects stole so many medications that several citizens were left unable to get their much needed prescriptions.

Right now Munfordville Police are looking for a 2010- 2012 white KIA Forte shown in the picture.

If you have any information please contact Munfordville Police Department at 270-524-5359 or the KSP dispatch at 270-782-2010.