Ohio County Man Charged with Rape

Kentucky State Police arrested, 30-year-old, Adam Steward of Hartford on Monday.

Steward was charged with six counts of rape 2nd degree, six counts of Wanton endangerment 1st degree, six counts of sexual abuse 1st degree, 12 counts of unlawful transaction with a minor-illegal sex act, under 16 years old and one count of persistent felony offender.

The investigation began in December 2017 after troopers were notified Steward had inappropriate sexual relations with a female juvenile in the summer of 2017.

Steward is currently in the Ohio County Detention Center.