Attorney General Sessions Fights Violence & Opioid Crisis

On Tuesday, Attorney General Sessions delivered remarks on efforts to reduce violent crime and fight the opioid crisis in Louisville.

In his speech Sessions says in 2017 the Department of Justice brought cases against the greatest number of violent criminals in a quarter of a century. He says they charged the most federal firearm prosecutions in a decade and arrested hundreds of people suspected of contributing to the ongoing opioid crisis.

Sessions also says the department secured the convictions of nearly 500 human traffickers and 1,200 gang members.

Sessions hopes to continue to bring down the crime rates.