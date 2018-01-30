Beshear Helps Keeps Veterans From Being Scammed - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Beshear Helps Keep Veterans From Being Scammed

Posted: Updated:

On Tuesday, Attorney General Andy Beshear joined with AARP Kentucky to launch "Mission Veterans Protected".

The purpose is to decrease the number of veterans, active- duty service members, reservists and military families who fall victim to scams.

Nearly eight out of ten veterans in a recent study reported receiving a scam attempt in the last 5 years that tried to take advantage of their military background. 

Beshear and AARP Kentucky are joining forces with over 30 partners for a statewide scam prevention program.

Beshear suggests all Kentuckians stay alert and sign up for scam alerts online at ag.ky.gov/scams 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.