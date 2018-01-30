Beshear Helps Keep Veterans From Being Scammed

On Tuesday, Attorney General Andy Beshear joined with AARP Kentucky to launch "Mission Veterans Protected".

The purpose is to decrease the number of veterans, active- duty service members, reservists and military families who fall victim to scams.

Nearly eight out of ten veterans in a recent study reported receiving a scam attempt in the last 5 years that tried to take advantage of their military background.

Beshear and AARP Kentucky are joining forces with over 30 partners for a statewide scam prevention program.

Beshear suggests all Kentuckians stay alert and sign up for scam alerts online at ag.ky.gov/scams