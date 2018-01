Canines 4 Christ will be visiting Benton in the coming weeks after the fatal shooting at Marshall County High School.

They plan to offer emotional support to the first responders, 911 dispatchers, and the community with their therapy dogs.

Their therapy dog, 7-year-old, Molly has been on over 2,500 visits bringing joy and laughter to everyone she meets.

Canines 4 Christ has over 750 volunteers in 29 states and over 1,000 therapy dogs ready to respond.