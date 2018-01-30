Former Mayor Eldon Renaud Running For State Representative

Former Bowling Green Mayor, Eldon Renaud, is running for State Representative.

On Monday, Renaud officially filed his candidacy for Jody Richards' State House seat in the 20th House District.

According to a press release, Renaud says, "After a lot of prayer and deep consideration, I have decided to run for State Representative of the 20th District. Over the years I have had the pleasure of watching and working with former Speaker Jody Richards to bring investment and growth to Warren County. It is my great hope that, if elected, I can continue his efforts as I focus on improving our public education system and fighting to bring good paying jobs to our community."

Renaud has held positions on the Kentucky Tomorrow Commission, Kentucky's Rural Health Advisory Board, and the BRADD Workforce Investment Board.