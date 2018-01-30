Classified Memo Involving FBI Surveillance Could be Made Public

A classified memo that claims the FBI improperly used surveillance to target the Trump campaign could be released within a week. The House Intelligence Committee voted last night along party lines to make it public.

President Trump has five days to decide whether to block the release of a classified memo that’s critical of the FBI and Department of Justice. The controversial, four page document was written by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes – a member of the trump transition team.

It criticizes how the intelligence community handled covert surveillance of Trump campaign advisers including former National Security Advisor Carter Page.

While the White House has signaled the president would likely support releasing the memo, the justice department has voiced concerns – saying it could be extraordinarily reckless.

The memo is currently being reviewed by White House lawyers.

Republicans say they are confident that the release won’t harm national security.