President Trump Prepares for State of the Union Address

Trump administration officials say the president did a formal walkthrough of his State of The Union address in the map room of the White House yesterday and he plans to do one more walkthrough today. It's all in preparation for his big night in front of Congress - and the nation.

President Trump has tweaked his speech and plans to practice it in private today.

In addition to the economy, the president will push for a tougher approach to trade. He'll pitch a 1.7 trillion dollar infrastructure plan and an immigration compromise where he would get 25 billion dollars for a border wall and cuts to legal immigration in exchange for a path to citizenship for nearly two million undocumented immigrants known as dreamers.

The White House says it will need support from Democrats to achieve their goals and so they're promising a speech that's presidential and inclusive of everyone, but controversies and divisiveness could drown out the president's speech even if he delivers a unifying message.

Nearly a dozen House Democrats are boycotting the president's speech and protests are planned along the motorcade route from the White House to the capitol.