Police say Troy Tomes, 21, made contact with the victim on a dating app, met up with him at a hotel and once in the room, he robbed him.

If you have information on this mans whereabouts, contact the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 264-5303.

If the information provided leads to the arrest of the suspect, the caller is eligible for a reward up to one thousand dollars.

The man he met up with has since been arrested and charged with patronizing prostitution.