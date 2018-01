Nine year old Libby Lasko, can now run with her dad –and that's something she couldn't easily do a few months ago.

Libby has a partial left leg. For years she's watched her dad leave the house for a jog.

The third grader is now running in style, with a frozen themed socket fit just for her.

Libby and her dad have gone jogging outside.

She wants to be an inspiration to others, living true to the words on her chest, "I believe I can and so I do."