President Trump Preparing to Deliver State of The Union

White House officials say President Trump will deliver a "unifying" message at his first state of the union speech tomorrow night, a speech that's expected to be heavy on immigration.

The president is offering a pathway to citizenship for nearly two million "dreamers." hundreds of thousands of them now rely on DACA for legal status and work permits. In exchange, he wants 25-billion dollars for the border wall and security, changes to the visa lottery program and an end to family-based migration which the white house calls chain migration.

But the president's plan is going to get push back from conservatives opposed to any plan they deem as amnesty. And many democrats are opposed to cutting off legal migration for immigrants who have family members in the United States.

Infrastructure is another hot topic to watch out for in tomorrow night’s speech.

President Trump wants more than a trillion dollars to fix America’s roads and bridges, but he's asking for 200-billion from the federal government, the rest of the money is supposed to come from states, local communities and private investors.

Infrastructure is expected to get bipartisan support, but the details will be heavily debated.