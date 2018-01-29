Corvette Damaged in Sinkhole Being Restored, Unveiling in Februa - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Corvette Damaged in Sinkhole Being Restored, Unveiling in February

Posted: Updated:

One of the eight corvettes damaged in the sinkhole collapse is back to be being a beauty.

The 1962 tuxedo black Corvette will be unveiled February 12th on the fourth anniversary of the National Corvette Museums 30-foot deep sink hole collapse.

This classic will be the third and final restored Corvette that took the plunge.

Officials say the other five were beyond repair.

They've been working on this classic for over a year.

It will join the other seven in the museum's sky dome in their original spot.

*Image shown is not the mentioned Corvette.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.