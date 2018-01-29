Corvette Damaged in Sinkhole Being Restored, Unveiling in February

One of the eight corvettes damaged in the sinkhole collapse is back to be being a beauty.

The 1962 tuxedo black Corvette will be unveiled February 12th on the fourth anniversary of the National Corvette Museums 30-foot deep sink hole collapse.

This classic will be the third and final restored Corvette that took the plunge.

Officials say the other five were beyond repair.

They've been working on this classic for over a year.

It will join the other seven in the museum's sky dome in their original spot.

*Image shown is not the mentioned Corvette.