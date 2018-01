A portion of the bypass will be closed Tuesday, January 30th through Wednesday, January 31st.

BGMU water crews will begin repairing a water main on US Hwy 31-W Bypass at 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Both northbound lanes of the bypass will be closed between E 10th and E 11th Avenues until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews ask to exercise caution in the area as their safety and your own is of the utmost importance.