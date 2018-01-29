One Person Dead Following Officer Involved Shooting in Laurel Co - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

One Person Dead Following Officer Involved Shooting in Laurel County

Posted: Updated:

One person is dead following an officer involved shooting in Laurel County.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, a call was placed on Anthony McDaniel, 45, for shooting a firearm in a residential neighborhood.

Kentucky State Police say three Laurel County Sheriffs Deputies responded and demanded McDaniel drop the weapon. 

He then began shooting at them, striking their patrol vehicle multiple times.

Deputies took cover behind the vehicle and returned gunfire.

McDaniel was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.