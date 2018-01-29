One Person Dead Following Officer Involved Shooting in Laurel County

One person is dead following an officer involved shooting in Laurel County.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, a call was placed on Anthony McDaniel, 45, for shooting a firearm in a residential neighborhood.

Kentucky State Police say three Laurel County Sheriffs Deputies responded and demanded McDaniel drop the weapon.

He then began shooting at them, striking their patrol vehicle multiple times.

Deputies took cover behind the vehicle and returned gunfire.

McDaniel was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.