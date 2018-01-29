Funerals Held Over the Weekend for MCHS Students - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Funerals Held Over the Weekend for MCHS Students

Marshall County High School friends and relatives of the two 15 year old students gunned down have mourned their deaths at separate funeral services.

Bailey Holt died Tuesday from gunshot wounds at the school.

Preston Cope was pronounced dead after being airlifted to a Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.

Holt's funeral was held Sunday at an area church, and Cope's funeral at the high school's gymnasium.

The teens were in kindergarten together and grew up side by side in the community.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin declared Sunday as a statewide day of prayer for the grief-stricken region.

Marshall County High School did re-open its doors on Friday the first day back to class since the Tuesday morning shooting.

