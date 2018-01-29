Cyber Crimes Unit Led to Conviction of 1 of 15 People Behind National

On Friday, Attorney General Andy Beshear announced that the investigation and testimony by his 'Cyber Crimes Unit' led to the conviction of 1 of 15 men behind a national child pornography ring.

On Thursday in federal court, William Staples, 57, of Harrodsburg was found guilty of conspiracy to advertise child pornography conspiracy to receive and distribute child pornography, aiding and abetting the receipt and distribution of child pornography.

The conviction stems from a seven day trial in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania for two of the remaining defendants who had not entered guilty pleas.