Police Assist Motorist Which Turns Into An Arrest

In Ohio County, Kentucky State Police assist a stranded motorist alongside the Natcher Parkway.

However, during the investigation, police discover five firearms in the vehicle.

Shamal Roach and Martino Arnett of Henderson were both discovered to be convicted felons.

Police charged both men with possession of a firearm and handgun by a convicted felon. Roach is also facing possession charges for marijuana.

Officers then discovered the third passenger of the vehicle, David James of Owensboro, to have an active EPO that prohibits him from possessing.

Officers say further charges are pending and the investigation is still ongoing.