Developing: Shooting at Club 110 in Bowling Green Last Night

Last evening, Bowling Green Police responded to shots fired at Club 110 on 645 Pearl Street. Police say that an altercation started at the club, but the reason why is still unknown at this time. The subjects of the altercation became involved in a firefight starting in the club, and then continuing the altercation in the parking lot outside, authorities say. Four individuals sustained gunshot wounds related to the shootout, but police say that none of the injuries are life threatening, and all victims are expected to be okay. At this time, police say they do not know who the suspects are, but they are currently investigating the incident. 

