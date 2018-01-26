U.S. Olympic Committee Demanding Harder Sanctions

Victims Rachael Denhollander and Kyle Stephens told Norah O'Donnell they aren't satisfied with the school's response, especially after trustee Joel Ferguson made what he later called an "inadvertent comment" about university president Lou Anna Simon.

Simon did say she was "sorry that a trusted, renowned physician was really such an evil, evil person", and acknowledged that "as president, it is only natural that I am the focus of this anger." according to her contract, she's still entitled to several perks including the option to receive her 750-thousand dollar salary for a year if she returns to the faculty. That's in addition to lifetime parking passes and football tickets.

Even as Nassar's sentencing wrapped up this week, Michigan state and USAG defended themselves in another court. In a federal lawsuit, victims allege neglect and other charges, describing multiple occasions in which they reported abuse, as early as 1997. The defendants have asked the judge to dismiss the case, arguing "state institutions like MSU are generally immune from suit", and saying USAG did "not have a legal duty" to report the allegations.

Marisa Kwiatkowski is one of the reporters who first broke the news about Nassar in the Indianapolis star.