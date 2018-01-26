Progressive Louisville Boat, RV, and Sportshow Welcomes Hundreds - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Progressive Louisville Boat, RV, and Sportshow Welcomes Hundreds This Weekend

If you want to forget that its winter and instead check out the latest boats and RV's, plus try out kayaking and paddle boarding...I know the place for you!

The Progressive Insurance Louisville Boat, RV, and Sportshow at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Hundreds are getting hands-on, checking out all the latest deals and accessories of the year, plus listening in on boating seminars and more this weekend.

This year the show features the world-renowned Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel, exciting prizes, an interactive paddle sports pool, meet and greets with top pro fishermen and free trout fishing in a pond for kids!

Visit www.louisvilleboatshow.com to see how you can get tickets and get in on the fun. 

