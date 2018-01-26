WKU Prism Concert To Be Held Friday Night

If you're looking for something to do tonight and want to support aspiring artists in college...the annual Prism Concert kicks off at 8 p.m. in Van Meter Hall.

The concert will feature nearly every performance in the WKU Department of Music--showcasing musical diversity, creativity, collaboration, and the hilltopper dedication.

The Steel Drum Band, Jazz Ensemble, and Red Shirts are just a few of the performances the students are bringing to the hall.

General admission is $15 and $8 for students with a school ID.