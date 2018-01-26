WKU Prism Concert To Be Held Friday Night - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

WKU Prism Concert To Be Held Friday Night

If you're looking for something to do tonight and want to support aspiring artists in college...the annual Prism Concert kicks off at 8 p.m. in Van Meter Hall.

The concert will feature nearly every performance in the WKU Department of Music--showcasing musical diversity, creativity, collaboration, and the hilltopper dedication.

The Steel Drum Band, Jazz Ensemble, and Red Shirts are just a few of the performances the students are bringing to the hall.

General admission is $15 and $8 for students with a school ID.

