Suspect Arrested in Armed Robbery of Hucks Gas Station, Family Dollar

Bowling Green police arrest a suspect in two armed robberies.

Early Tuesday morning, Hucks gas station on New Bond Way is robbed of money and cigarettes, and Tuesday night, Family Dollar on Glen Lily Road is robbed of the same--both times, a gun involved.

Thursday evening, officers arrest Latravious Hines, 20, on two counts of 1st degree robbery.

They say a search warrant of Hines residence revealed the same sweatshirt shown in the surveillance footage found in his closet, and the shoe prints found in mud by Family Dollar, matching the shoes on his feet.

Hines is currently in the Warren County Regional Jail.