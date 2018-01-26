Suspect Arrested in Armed Robbery of Hucks Gas Station, Family D - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Suspect Arrested in Armed Robbery of Hucks Gas Station, Family Dollar

Posted: Updated:

Bowling Green police arrest a suspect in two armed robberies.

Early Tuesday morning, Hucks gas station on New Bond Way is robbed of money and cigarettes, and Tuesday night, Family Dollar on Glen Lily Road is robbed of the same--both times, a gun involved.

Thursday evening, officers arrest Latravious Hines, 20, on two counts of 1st degree robbery. 

They say a search warrant of Hines residence revealed the same sweatshirt shown in the surveillance footage found in his closet, and the shoe prints found in mud by Family Dollar, matching the shoes on his feet.

Hines is currently in the Warren County Regional Jail.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.