Seven Arrested in Simpson County for Manufacturing, Trafficking Meth

Seven people are charged with manufacturing and trafficking meth in Simpson County--and inside the residence, a young child is found.

After an on-going investigation into drug trafficking at 5536 Scottsville Road, detectives with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, Allen County Deputies, and Franklin k9 Unit, executed a search warrant.

The individuals listed on your screen are all charged with manufacturing, trafficking, and possession of meth, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and a defaced firearm, promoting contraband, endangering the welfare of a minor, and wanton endangerment.

At least five of those arrested had active warrants.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.