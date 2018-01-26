Seven Arrested in Simpson County for Manufacturing, Trafficking - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Seven Arrested in Simpson County for Manufacturing, Trafficking Meth

Posted: Updated:

Seven people are charged with manufacturing and trafficking meth in Simpson County--and inside the residence, a young child is found.

After an on-going investigation into drug trafficking at 5536 Scottsville Road, detectives with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, Allen County Deputies, and Franklin k9 Unit, executed a search warrant.

The individuals listed on your screen are all charged with manufacturing, trafficking, and possession of meth, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and a defaced firearm, promoting contraband, endangering the welfare of a minor, and wanton endangerment.

At least five of those arrested had active warrants.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.