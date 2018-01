A sex offender accused rape and kidnapping in 2013 is found guilty.

In August of 2013, Corey Butts allegedly raped the victim in a car and threatened to kill her.

On Thursday in Warren County Circuit Court, Butts was found guilty on two counts of rape, kidnapping, assault, and being a persistent felony offender.

Judge Mike Wilson sentenced him to 40 years in prison.

Butts will be not be eligible for parole until serving at least half his sentence.