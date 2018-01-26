The New York Times says President Trump Ordered Special Counsel to Fire Robert Mueller

NBC News has confirmed a story first reported by The New York Times that President Trump ordered special counsel Robert Mueller fired.

The order came last June, but the president backed off it.

The President's lawyer responded stating "we decline to comment out of respect for the office of the special counsel and its process."

This comes on the heels of the President saying publicly he would go under oath and answer the special counsel's questions.

The White House also lays out the most detailed plan to give 1.8 million undocumented immigrants who came to this country as children citizenship over 10 to 12 years.

In exchange for the concession to democrats, the President says he would get $25,000,000,000 for a border wall, and allow only spouses and children in through chain migration as well as end the visa lottery program.