Arizona Man Arrested for Police Chase Claims his Arrest was Un-Lawful

In Phoenix, a man arrested after leading police on a high speed chase claims his arrest was un-lawful.

On Thursday, Mitchell Taebel, 31, spoke to the media from jail.

Taebel said that troopers had no reason to pull him over adding that he called 911 himself.

Police say he lead them on a chase that ended in a shocking head on collision.

The woman who was driving the car that was hit, thankfully, did not sustained life threatening injuries.

Officers say the chase started when a trooper tried to stop him for a moving violation.

Taebel is planning on suing the officer over the chase and arrest and is encouraging the woman he hit to join in the suit.