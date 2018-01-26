Attorney General and the Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Pre - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Attorney General and the Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention Board Announced Statewide Training

Attorney General Andy Beshear and the Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention Board today announced three statewide trainings focused on investigating and prosecuting child exploitation cases.

The two-day upcoming trainings, one in Gilbertsville, Louisville and Prestonsburg, are for law enforcement and prosecutors on "going beyond a child's word and seeking evidence to corroborate a child's statement."

The Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention Board, which the Office of Child Abuse and Human Trafficking Prevention and Prosecution administers, funds the trainings.

It's anticipated that nearly 75 participants will attend each training.

