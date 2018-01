On Thursday, a fatal accident on I-65 south in Franklin left traffic at a standstill.

Kentucky State Police say around noon, two tractor trailers collided killing one person on I-65 southbound right near exit 2 in Franklin.

The crash closed all lanes of I-65 southbound past exit 6 for hours.

Traffic was able to be detoured off that same exit, but traffic was backed up all the way to Bowling Green.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.