President Trump Says He Would Go Under Oath in Russia Investigation Interview

Prior to leaving for the economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Trump surprised reporters at the White House when he popped into a briefing and proclaimed he could talk to Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the next two to three weeks.

President Trump told them he's willing and ready to sit down for an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Reporter: "To reach a higher standard you would do it under oath?"

Trump: "Oh I would do it under oath."

Reporter: "You would?"

Trump: "Absolutely."

The president insists he has nothing to hide, as the investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election intensifies.

Trump: "I'm looking forward to it actually..."

Reporter: "Do you have a date set?"

Trump: "There's been no collusion whatsoever."

But Mueller's not just investigating collusion - he's also trying to determine if President Trump tried to obstruct justice when he fired former FBI Director James Comey.

CBS News has confirmed shortly after firing Comey the president met with acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and asked him who McCabe voted for in the presidential election.

"I don't remember that. I saw that this morning...I don't remember asking him that question," Trump said.

Senator Chuck Grassley, the Republican Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, says he will begin releasing all transcripts related to the June 2016 meeting Donald Trump Jr. arranged with a Russian lawyer who reportedly claimed to have "dirt" on Hillary Clinton.