Tips to Save Manage Your Electric Bill in the Winter

Winter is known to reek havoc on electric usage--In some cases, sky rocketing your bill. Luckily, there's some tips to keep that number down while still staying toasty warm.

Aside from quick handy work tips around the house to keep the heat in, electric companies such as the Warren RECC offers alternatives to help ease those winter blues.

Options such as "levelized billing" which is an averaged electric bill each month throughout the year, plus rebates for replacing systems with more efficient models, and even providing a program called E-Score that assists you in creating the most energy efficient home possible.

These are all offered by Warren RECC. Check with you electric provider to see what they offer.

