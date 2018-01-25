Proposal to Expand Rights of Crime Victims Will Go On Kentucky Ballot

A proposal that would expand the rights of crime victims passed through the General Assembly Wednesday. Now, voters will have their say in November when its on the ballet.

Known as Marcy's Law, the proposal would guarantee crime victims the right to a voice in the judicial process and be present at hearings, as well as the right to be notified to changes in their offenders status, including their release or escape.

On Wednesday, the Kentucky House of Representatives voted 87-3 to put the proposal on the ballot and the Senate passed it with strong support earlier this month.

Supporters of the proposal say it will finally give victims the same legal protection of those accused and convicted of the crime.

This, while critics say it could slow the pace of criminal trials by allowing victims to have their own attorneys make arguments in court, alongside the prosecutors and defense attorneys.

