Logan County Sheriff Fires Two Employees Running for Election Against Him

The Logan County sheriff has fired two of his employees that filed to run against him in the election.

Sheriff Wallace Whittaker fired Stephen Stratton on Tuesday, hours after he filed to run.

Robbie Matthews, who filed last week, was temporarily re-assigned to work at the Logan County Justice Center and fired on Wednesday.

Sheriff Whittaker issued a statement explaining that terminating the two employees was a difficult and undesirable decision, but was pertinent in keeping order, clarity, and unity within the department.

