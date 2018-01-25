The Bowling Green Hot Rods Announced their Annual Job Fair Dates

The Bowling Green Hot Rods announced plans for their annual job fair yesterday.

The event will take place at Bowling Green Ballpark on Saturday, February 24th, from 10 am until 1 pm.

Applicants will be interviewed on the spot, and multiple positions will be available.

Several positions are available. Applicants must be at least 16 years old to work for the Hot Rods.

For more information, or if job applicants would like to fill out an application in advance, you can visit www.bghotrods.com or stop in the Hot Rods front office during normal business hours.