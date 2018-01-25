Throwback Thursday: Hart County Museum

This week we’re about forty-five miles north of Bowling Green in the center of downtown Munfordville. The Hart County Historical Society was established here in 1968 and now lives in this Hart County Museum.

The museum comes to life inside the 1893 Chapline building. Originally built at the turn of the 19th century as a mercantile store, it was constructed with bricks from Hart County’s first 1819 courthouse. The Chapline building has many stories and has been used as a bakery, barber shop, congressional office, doctor’s office, printing press and more.

The Hart County Historical Society curated several exhibits with artifacts donated by locals. Visitors can see Civil War displays, maps and objects from some of Hart County’s earliest settlers. Also open to the public is the Mary Willia Branstetter library, with over 1,200 files of school records, cemetery books, images, census and Civil War files living here.

The Hart County Museum is open Monday thru Friday 9am-4pm, and Saturday 8am-4pm. Find out more on the WNKY website.

That’s it for Throwback Thursday brought to you by Hospice of Southern Kentucky. In Munfordville, Telia Butler, for Soky Sunrise.

For more information visit www.hartcountymuseum.org.

