The Flu is Epidemic this Season

Kentucky Health Officials say the flu has reached epidemic levels this season.

On Wednesday, the Department of Public Health said the bluegrass state is in its sixth week of widespread flu activity meaning at least half the state has reported outbreaks or flu-like symptoms.

there have been 65 reported deaths three of which were children.

During the 2016 to 2017 season, the state reported a total of 76 deaths. The season before that, there were about three times less at 25 deaths.

Officials say healthy people should get vaccinated and avoid close contact with those infected.

Those who do get the flu are strongly advised to limit contact with others.