Hart County Man Flees in Police Car

In Hart County, a Kentucky State Police Officer makes a DUI and theft arrest.

The trooper handcuffed the accused, Dakota Wheat, behind his back and placed him the rear seat of the cruiser.

While the trooper stepped away for a moment, Dakota Wheat maneuvered his hands in front of him somehow gaining access to the front driver side compartment of the cruiser.

The 24 year old then stole the vehicle traveling onto KY 259 in Grayson County where he then struck another passenger vehicle ultimately leading to his arrest by a Grayson County Officer.

After being admitted and treated at twin lakes hospital, police transported Wheat to the Grayson County Jail.

He’s now has felony charges pending in two counties.