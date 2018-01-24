Marshall County High Shooting Victims Update

Tragedy struck Marshall County High School when a 15-year-old student entered the school with a handgun killing two 15-year-old students and injuring a total of 19 people Tuesday morning.

WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell was live at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Wednesday where the shooting victims are being treated.

Two 15-year-old students, Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope passed away from gunshot wounds on Tuesday and another five students are currently being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

There are four male students being treated at the main hospital and one female student being treated at the Children's Hospital.

Cecilia spoke with an Emergency Room Doctor who updated her on their conditions.