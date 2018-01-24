President Trump Could Soon Be Question By Muller's Special Council

President Trump could soon face questioning from special counsel Robert Mueller.

The president's lawyers are negotiating how and when an interview with Mueller’s team will happen, and a face-to-face interview is a definite possibility.

Mueller appears to be focusing in on an obstruction of justice case centering around the firing of former FBI director James Comey.

Comey was fired last May. He has testified to congress that while he led the FBI, the president asked him for a pledge of loyalty, and asked him to help "lift the cloud" of suspicion surrounding the investigation into Russian interference in the election.

Shortly after Comey's firing, the president asked acting FBI director Andrew McCabe who he voted for in the election. McCabe reportedly told the president he didn't vote.

Jeff sessions is the highest ranking official to be interviewed in the Mueller investigation, but President Trump says he's not worried about what his attorney general had to say.

Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation after it was revealed he misled congress about his own contacts with Russia’s ambassador. He was also heavily involved in the decision to fire Comey.

Kim Wehle is a former federal prosecutor who was an independent counselor during the whitewater investigation. She says the Mueller probe has already impacted the white house.

The White House insists president trump has done nothing wrong.