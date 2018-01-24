Former USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Sentenced 40 to 175 Years In Prison

More than 150 young women have spoken in a Michigan courtroom, describing sexual abuse by a former renowned sports doctor. Today the judge delivered Larry Nassar a 40 to 175 year prison sentence.

Following day after day of wrenching victim impact statements, it was Larry Nassar's chance to speak.

"Your words these past days have shaken me to my core," Nassar said, "An acceptable apology is impossible to convey. I will carry your words for the rest of my days."

The former sports doctor's plea deal called for a minimum of 25 to 40 years behind bars for sexual assault, but Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, infuriated by a letter from Nassar in which he insisted he was a good doctor, took it much farther stating, "sir, I'm giving you 175 years... I've just signed your death warrant."

Nassar admitted to molesting seven women under the camouflage of medical treatments, including Rachael Denhollander, whose complaint triggered Nassar's downfall.

In all--156 women...calling themselves an army...described Nassar's abuse, their anger at his employers, and their long struggles to recover.

On top of 60 years he's serving for child pornography, the sexual assault sentence makes certain… Nassar will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The seven day hearing has already prompted changes at the institutions where Nassar worked. Three senior executives resigned from USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University has requested an investigation by the state attorney general.