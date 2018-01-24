Armed Robbery at Family Dollar, Second in Bowling Green in 24 Ho - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Armed Robbery at Family Dollar, Second in Bowling Green in 24 Hours

In Bowling Green, a second armed robbery is carried out in less than 24 hours.

Tuesday morning Hucks gas station was robbed of money and cigarettes and on Tuesday night, Family Dollar was robbed of the same. 

Bowling Green police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Glen Lily Road location.

Two biracial men enter Family Dollar's doors, brandish a gun, and demand money and cigarettes.

Police say it's not yet known if the two robberies on Tuesday were carried out by the same individuals.

No arrests have been made.

