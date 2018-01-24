Relief Fund Created for Coleton Parsley, Badly Injured in Sledding Accident

A young boy involved in a tragic sledding accident over a week ago still remains in the hospital, but there is a way you can help.

It happened at a farm on Louisville Road one weekend ago and now, ten-year-old Coleton Parsley's mother, Heather Wyatt Parsley pleads on Facebook to please continue praying.

She posts he has good days and bad days, but his brain injury has caused erratic and increased pressure throughout the skull which can cause further brain damage.

Now, a relief fund has been organized in the name of Brian and Heather Parsley at the Bank of Edmonson County.

Checks can be mailed or deposited in person to any of the locations listed below.

All money will go towards their young sons medical and living expenses while Coleton continues to fight and recover.

Bank of Edmonson County locations:

109 S. Main St- Brownsville KY 42210

6780 Louisville Road- Bowling Green KY 42101

156 S. Main St. - Smiths Grove KY 42171

Mailing address for all locations is: PO BOX 99, Brownsville KY, 42210