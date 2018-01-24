Louisville Man Murders Wife in Front of Child - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Louisville Man Murders Wife in Front of Child

Posted: Updated:

Early Sunday morning in Louisville a man is charged with murdering his wife in their own home.

Mariel Wel allegedly shot and killed the mother of his children in front of their 13 year old daughter.

Wel was arrested under the name "Mawien Mawein" after turning himself in to Jefferson County Hall of Justice.

Wel admitted to the judge he's changed his name before previously going by "Mawien Mawirn".

Court records show he was arrested in 2007 for trying to strangle his wife.

A trial date for the murder is scheduled for June if convicted, he could face up to 85 years in prison.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.