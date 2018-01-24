Louisville Man Murders Wife in Front of Child

Early Sunday morning in Louisville a man is charged with murdering his wife in their own home.

Mariel Wel allegedly shot and killed the mother of his children in front of their 13 year old daughter.

Wel was arrested under the name "Mawien Mawein" after turning himself in to Jefferson County Hall of Justice.

Wel admitted to the judge he's changed his name before previously going by "Mawien Mawirn".

Court records show he was arrested in 2007 for trying to strangle his wife.

A trial date for the murder is scheduled for June if convicted, he could face up to 85 years in prison.