Robbery in Whitwell, Tennessee Leaves Town Frightened

A frightening situation virtually shutting down a small Tennessee town a robbery suspect is on the run.

Law enforcement are combing the town of Whitwell just northwest of Chattanooga.

They're looking for a man suspected of stealing a prison van, crashing it into building, and stole a sheriff's deputies gun.

The suspect then fired at the deputy and took off on foot.

All the schools in Whitwell were on lockdown Tuesday with officers blocking driveways and standing guard.

The man is a suspect in a string of violent crimes in the area.

Many businesses have even decided to close while the search is ongoing as well as a number of roads.